Taylor Swift is having quite the year as her Eras Tour has sold out almost every venue in the United States. The 12-time Grammy winner has played in various NFL stadiums such as MetLife Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the pop star found herself not on a stage at Arrowhead Stadium but in a suite as a fan. She was in the suite next to Donna Kelce, the mother of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. During the celebration, Swift celebrated with someone seated on the other side of her.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer thought it was former NBA star Dennis Rodman but wasn't. Fans took to X (Twitter) to question Breer for thinking it was Rodman.

More fans call out Breer for his tweet, including Cowboys sportswriter Clarence Hill Jr.:

Swift was in attendance to see the Chiefs tight end led the team with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City defeated the Bears by a score of 41-10. Yet, the story was all about the 'Anti-Hero' singer's appearance at the game.

It was widely rumored that she and Kelce have been dating and her showing up on Sunday afternoon didn't dispel said rumors.

Swift mentioned some months ago that she's a Philadelphia Eagles fan as she's from West Reading, Pennsylvania. Travis' older brother, center Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Fans aren't the only ones taking notice of Swift at the Chiefs game as head coach Andy Reid commented on it at the postgame press conference. He said:

"You know what, I’ve met her before. I set them up."

Those in the room all laughed as Reid exited the podium. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated that Kelce told him Taylor Swift was going to be at the game. Mahomes also spoke highly of the singer and said:

"He told me at the last minute. There’s some things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don’t know if it's true or not.

"Yeah, I mean she’s a pop star, she’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does and I haven’t got to meet her but I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I will probably get to meet her at some point so - she seems like a good person. Hopefully I get to meet her one day."

Taylor Swift is good luck for Kelce and the Chiefs as she added some style. We'll see if she shows up to any more games this season to fill in the blank space of her connection to Kelce.