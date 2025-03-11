NFL Mock Draft: Analyst predicts Giants to draft Shedeur Sanders after moves in free agency

Shedeur Sanders is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His impressive college football career, most recently with the Colorado Buffaloes, has made him a likely top-five pick this year.

Where he ends up will be dependent upon several factors, including what happens during the 2025 NFL free agency period. Some teams may choose to address their quarterback position here instead, but Sanders' future upside is still expected to result in him being one of the top selections regardless.

In Field Yates' most recent mock draft with ESPN, he predicted that the New York Giants will select Shedeur Sanders with their third-overall pick. They are in desperate need of a quarterback after moving on from Daniel Jones last year as Tommy DeVito is the only other option currently on their roster.

It's highly unlikely that DeVito will earn the starting role for the Giants, especially considering he couldn't win the job over Drew Lock last year. The franchise doesn't appear to be in a position to immediately become contenders, so they would be wise to mainly focus on a long-term plan at quarterback.

Few legitimate options exist for this scenario in free agency, especially with Justin Fields already agreeing to a contract with the New York Jets. This makes it even more important for them to land a quarterback in the first round, and with Yates predicting the Tennessee Titans to select Cam Ward at number-one overall, Sanders would likely spark optimism about the future of the franchise.

What Shedeur Sanders would mean for Giants QB situation in 2025

Shedeur Sanders

Potentially selecting Shedeur Sanders with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft gives the New York Giants several options of how to approach their quarterback position this year. Many teams that select a quarterback this high in the draft choose to start them immediately, which is surely an option for them as well, but they can also choose to be more patient with their prized prospect.

The Giants have already brought back Tommy DeVito for the upcoming season, so they can potentially start him at the beginning of the year until Sanders is deemed ready for his opportunity. They can also use this same strategy with a different veteran option still available in free agency, such as Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston. All of them would simply be a bridge to Sanders if he doesn't outright earn the starting job to open the season.

