NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter touted as instant impact weapon for Patriots' Drake Maye

The New York Times' Bruce Feldman has released his latest mock draft ahead of this month's 2025 NFL Draft. In it, he has two-way player Travis Hunter going to the New England Patriots.

Hunter would be catching passes from second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Feldman wrote that, even if Hunter were to start at cornerback, he believes he'd still be an instant impact weapon for Maye as a part-time receiver, too:

"The 6-0, 188-pound Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as the nation’s top player, the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver and the Bednarik Award as the top defensive player. He can help second-year QB Drake Maye immediately, even if cornerback is his primary position."

Hunter had a tremendous junior season in which he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was quarterback Shedeur Sanders' favorite target. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter was also extremely productive. The Colorado Buffaloes star recorded 24 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

It remains to be seen if an NFL team will allow Hunter to continue playing both receiver and cornerback full-time once he's drafted into the pros.

What position will Travis Hunter primarily play in the NFL?

Travis Hunter participated in the NFL scouting combine as a cornerback. So, Hunter must also believe that his strengths lie more in the secondary. Bruce Feldman wrote in his mock draft that he spoke to a defensive coordinator who thinks he's better at cornerback than receiver.

“I think he’s a better DB than he is a receiver,” the defensive coordinator said. “But he’s a really good receiver. He understands space. He’s such a smart player, period. People don’t give him enough credit for that. He’s very savvy, very instinctual. He knows where to sit down and how to create space.

"He has elite change of direction. Elite. His ball skills are also elite. He’s got long levers. But I think he’s a better DB because it is harder to find a shutdown corner like that. There’s only so many possessions in the NFL in a game, and he can turn the ball over, he can get it for you. He will.”

NFL fans will be watching closely on draft night to see where Hunter lands. The 2025 NFL draft goes down from iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, starting on April 24.

