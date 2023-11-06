NFL Rumors: Cowboys exploring move for new WR after 28-23 Eagles humbling

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at adding a new wide receiver according to a report.

The Cowboys are coming off a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. It likely ended their chances of winning the NFC East.

Although winning the division will be tough, Dallas will still be a playoff team. But, this past week, the Cowboys didn't make any trades at the deadline which was frustrating for some fans.

However, according to NFL reporter Dianna Russini, Dallas is set to workout recently reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

After nearly five years, Bryant was officially reinstated and now has interest from the Cowboys.

Martavis Bryant's football career

Martavis Bryant was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round in 2014.

In his rookie season, Bryant caught 26 passes for 549 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that up by catching 50 passes for 765 yards in 2015 and was suspended for the entire 2016 season after violating the league's substance abuse policy.

After the year-long suspension, Bryant caught 50 passes for 603 yards and was then traded to the Oakland Raiders. In his lone season with the Raiders in 2018, he caught 19 passes for 266 yards.

Bryant was then suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

After being suspended by the NFL, Bryant signed in the CFL as he never reported to training camp. Bryant last played in 2023 in the XFL as he caught 14 passes for 154 yards.

Dallas Cowboys 5-3 through nine weeks

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-3 and are coming off a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Dallas is now 2-2 in their last four and 3-3 in their last six games, but the Cowboys are reportedly looking to add Bryant to help their offense.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

