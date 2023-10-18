NFL Rumors: Frank Clark close to signing for Chiefs after Broncos release

It must be the day for former players to return to the Kansas City Chiefs as defensive end Frank Clark is reportedly on his way back after being released by the Denver Broncos.

Clark appears to be on his way back to Kansas City after playing just two games for Denver, following Mecole Hardman's return to the Chiefs from the New York Jets after only six games.

While his stats in the regular season aren't mind-blowing, it's Clark's ability to get timely sacks in the playoffs that made him a star, and now the Chiefs could get the veteran back on their roster.

Is Frank Clark returning to the Chiefs?

With the veteran being moved to the Denver Broncos, many Chiefs fans thought that he would never return to Kansas City. Well, as the trade deadline looms, Clark was released.

Per Carrington Harrison, Clark will get a physical done at the Chiefs facility tomorrow.

On face value, the potential move looks like low risk, high reward for the Chiefs as they are looking for back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Frank Clark adds experience to a stout Chiefs' defense

The Chiefs are already 5-1 on the season and perhaps most surprisingly, have the second-best defense for points allowed in the NFL, conceding on average, just 14.7 points a game.

Now we add Clark, who is a household name and can be a game-wrecker if given the chance, the Chiefs' defense only gets stronger.

But what is best about this move is that the Chiefs' defense won't be relying on him to win games. With Chris Jones (5.5 sacks), Michael Danna (3.5 sacks), and George Karlaftis III (2.5 sacks) all doing well, having Clark come in for the odd snap here and there could prove valuable.

The Chiefs are on a pathway to defending their Super Bowl crown as their offense is starting to click, and their stout defense just got a little bit better.