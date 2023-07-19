NFL rumors: Shannon Sharpe in ESPN talks for GOAT talk show with Stephen A. Smith

Shannon Sharpe might be going to ESPN to join Stephen A. Smith on First Take, creating a powerful duo from two of America's biggest shows merging into one.

Front Office Sports is reporting that Sharpe, fresh off his buyout and exit from Fox Sports' The Undisputed after seven years with Skip Bayless, could be part of the rotating cast of stars debating Stephen A. Smith as a high-profile 'Contributor'. The rotating crew includes Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Ryan Clark and Michael Irvin from NFL Network.

Sharpe has been sought by many networks following his Fox Sports exit, and while there's no complete deal with ESPN, this arrangement would allow him to continue his own podcast Club Shay Shay, with over a million subscribers, while also signing with FanDuel, who does not asks for exclusivity among its talents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The expectation is that the former tight and media personality will have a new home ahead of the 2023 NFL Kickoff. There was a lot of speculation about his exit from Fox Sports resulting in an instant deal with ESPN, but it did not materialize.

Why did Shannon Sharpe left Fox Sports?

Since the news broke in late May, there has been a lot of speculation as to why Sharpe decided to call it quits on his time at Fox Sports, but there is still no clear reason for the change yet.

His relationship with Skip Bayless had some strained moments, but the pair was emotional at the show's finale, with the former tight end, in tears, thanking Skip for 'everything he did to allow him to be on the show'. The Undisputed has taken a break as Bayless and Fox executives search for his new partner.

Another rumor that has arisen is about the lack of topic selection on the show, with Skip picking most of the topics debated by the pair.

While the real reasons will remain unknown until he talks about them, there are no clear motives given for the buyout. The financial compensation is also undisclosed.

A duo with Stephen A. Smith would be must-see TV every time, just like it was when Skip Bayless was arguing with one of the two.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault