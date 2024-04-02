NFL Rumors: Vikings prepared for worst-case scenario with Sam Darnold under center if 2024 draft doesn't go to plan

Sam Darnold was recently signed by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. He was brought in to assist in the transition away from Kirk Cousins, who departed for the Atlanta Falcons this year. While most have assumed that he will serve as their backup quarterback, as he has for other teams in recent years, that may not be the case.

According to Kevin Seifert, an NFL staff writer for ESPN, Darnold may end up being the starter when the 2024 NFL season arrives. Seifert outlined his reasons behind the thought in a recent article, pointing out that head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have yet to rule that out as a possibility.

Seifert wrote that the franchise has plans to evaluate QB prospects in the upcoming draft with a focus on an organizational structure to develop a rookie signal-caller.

However, he added:

“On the other hand, they're preparing for the possibility of riding with offseason free agent addition Sam Darnold in 2024 and then regrouping with either a quarterback drafted with a lower pick or perhaps a look ahead to the 2025 class."

The Vikings currently own the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. While they may choose to use one of them on a quarterback, they don't currently have a high enough pick to guarantee themselves one of the top prospects.

This opens the opportunity for them to potentially trade up to get their target player, but that may be difficult to do with the number of other teams ahead of them who are also likely targeting a quarterback. This is why, as Seifert explained, Sam Darnold could be their starting quarterback in 2024, paired with either a lower-ranked QB prospect this year, or a different option next year.

Sam Darnold's record as a starter

If the Minnesota Vikings go with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season, they could be in serious trouble. He has been given multiple chances during his career to prove his worth as a starter but has failed to make an impact. His disappointing career record sits at just 21-35 with 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

His poor record is why he has been demoted to backup in recent years, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers last season. That is also why the Vikings if they want to remain competitive, could be looking at the 2024 NFL draft for an option with more upside than Darnold.

In their current position, they may have the opportunity to select J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., as at least one of them should be available.