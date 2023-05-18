While Isaac Rochell may be a professional football player, he is actually famous for another reason. The 28-year-old and his wife Allison Kuch are well-known social media influencers. While his wife may get more attention than he does, he appears to be okay with that.

Rochell recently made a TikTok video that he said was geared toward singer/actor Justin Timberlake. The latter recently changed his social media bio to say "Jessica Biel's boyfriend" as he appears to say that his wife is the one in charge. Rochell said that he is in the same position. Adding that they are in an 'elite group' of men who are referred to by their wives' names, referring to them as 'plus ones.'

"This is for Justin Timberlake. If you're not Justin Timberlake, keep scrolling. I'm glad it's just you and me here. First off, love your bio and am in solidarity with you. I have also changed mine to 'Allison Kuch's boyfriend.' I should introduce myself. My name is Isaac Rochell. Many people know me as 'Mr. Kuch.'

"Handomse guy like that, nobody's calling him Mr. Kuch. Well, they are, so much as that, when I signed with the Raiders, they actually printed a jersey and gave it to my wife. What you're stepping into is an elite group of people."

Isaac Rochell then went on to say that this elite group has some very notable members. He said former President of the United States Barack Obama is the biggest plus one ever as his wife Michelle is the main character of the story.

"I want to welcome you and name some other notable plus ones. The biggest plus one to ever exist is former President Barack Obama. Barack, when you watch this, we love you. Michelle, is the main character. Jay-Z , sorry, Jay, B is the main character. Chrissy Teigan, main character. From one plus one to another, I'm here with you. Welcome. It's a better life honestly. Just enjoy it."

The NFL defensive end went on to say that rapper Jay-Z and singer John Legend are supporting characters to their wives as well.

He finished by saying that, as a husband, it's better life and that he just enjoys all of it.

Does Isaac Rochell still play in the NFL?

Isaac Rochell played collegiately at the University of Notre Dame from 2014-2016 and was a three-year starter for the Fighting Irish. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 225th overall selection.

He was waived by the Chargers later that summer and placed on the practice squad. He then spent the next three seasons on the active roster and practice squad for the Chargers.

In March 2021, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts. In April 2022, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and spent the majority of the season on and off the practice squad. In Decmeber 2022, he was released by the Browns and then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He became a free agent after the season and has yet to sign with a NFL team.

