Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, recently remarked on the Phoenix Coyotes' possible relocation. Tempe, Arizona people voted on Tuesday against funding and construction of a new arena for the team. As a result, the Coyotes are effectively without a home arena. The squad is now playing at Arizona State University after the community voted against keeping them in their previous arena.

When the vote was announced, rumors began to swirl that the Coyotes would likely be moving out of Arizona. With fans from around the country throwing their cities into the conversation. Mahomes is a major supporter of Kansas City sports as he and his wife both have ownership stakes in the Royals and the Current. The quarterback said that he thought Kansas City would be a great place for the Coyotes.

Although he simply just joined other NHL fans in their quest to bring the team to their city, he was judged for it. The Social Media director for Phoenix Sports, Makayla Perkins used the opportunity to take a dig at the quarterback and his family. Tweeting that he should focus on keeping his little brother out of jail. A reference to his brother Jackson's recent legal woes.

"Patrick Mahomes had a suggestion for the relocation of the Coyotes and y'all need to see this reply. All Mahomes said was, "KC Coyotes has a nice ring to it. What y'all think?" To which the director of social media for Phoenix Sports said, "Maybe you should focus on keeping your little brother out of jail and less on our NHL team." Besides that being a bitter subject, I took a look at her page and it seems that she just really doesn't like Patrick Mahomes. Like, this seems a bit excessive, but what are y'alls thoughts?"

TikToker Lacey Brown brought this Tweet to light in one of her recent posts. And called Perkins a bit excessive for her comments on Patrick Mahomes and asked for others opinions on the matter.

Jim Nantz compares Patrick Mahomes to Tiger Woods

Patrick Mahomes will soon enter his sixth season as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. In the last four seasons, he has led his team to three AFC titles and two Super Bowl wins. But, while the quarterback has become the face of the NFL, there are some fans, who are already tired of seeing him win.

Jim Nantz, longtime CBS commentator, was recently on "The Rich Eisen Show" and spoke about fans desire to see another quarterback and team win. Comparing it to Tiger Woods when he was in his prime, winning constantly.

“Listen, sometimes people grow weary or tired of winners and the story repeating itself, but it’s kind of like Tiger [Woods] back in his heyday,” He explained. “You may root for him, a lot of people did, you may not root for him. And there were those out there that weren’t rooting for him because they just grew tired of watching him play all the time."

Nantz went on to say that those who don't root and cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs have already grown tired of seeing his success. Adding that to them it's the same story over and over again.

