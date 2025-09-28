  • home icon
  • “NFL took him out the game”: Fans react to Russell Wilson returning as Giants QB1 while Jaxson Dart gets evaluated for concussion

“NFL took him out the game”: Fans react to Russell Wilson returning as Giants QB1 while Jaxson Dart gets evaluated for concussion

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 28, 2025 20:23 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
This week, Jaxson Dart replaced Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

Dart's time as the starter opened with a touchdown on his first drive to give the Giants the lead against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, midway through the third quarter, Dart was temporarily taken out of the game for a concussion evaluation, something that he cleared and soon after returned to the game. This did mean that Wilson made a brief return to the field.

Here is how fans reacted to Dart being out of the game and Wilson's cameo.

These fans do not think that Dart was seriously hurt and that it was the NFL rules that took him out of the game.

"He’s not hurt. The NFL took him out the game. It was hard rough run and he was tired and a little roughed up. Doesn’t mean it was a head injury. Whoever made that call obviously has never played the game of football.", said this fan.
"He isn’t hurt — that was some weak stuff from the box upstairs.", said another fan.

These fans think the issue is the turf at MetLife Stadium.

"That turf.", said this fan.
"It’s that field. It’s a joke the nfl hasn’t done anything to improve it.", said another fan.
"MetLife is cursed.", said a third fan.
While this fan feels sorry for Giants fans considering the almost constant injuries to their top players.

"ngl i feel bad for giants fans my goodness.", said the fan.

Could Russell Wilson be traded?

With the Giants committing to Jaxson Dart for the long run, Russell Wilson will have to play the backup quarterback role. He may have to come in momentarily for plays as he did in today's game, but generally, his time as a starting quarterback is over.

On Sunday, a report on NFL.com suggested that Wilson could still want to be a starting quarterback and could emerge as a candidate for any potential trade.

There are currently a number of teams playing backup quarterbacks who may be interested in the services of the experienced Wilson. With the trade deadline, not until November, there will be a growing number of teams who may become interested in Wilson, so his career may not be over yet.

