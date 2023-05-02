The Kansas City Chiefs are now turning their full attention to the upcoming season following the end of the NFL draft. As they aim to become repeat champions for the first time since the 2004 New England Patriots, the team needs to determine who will be part of their 2023 roster.

One of the key decisions for the Chiefs' front office is what to do with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The team chose not to activate his fifth-year option, which means he will become a free agent in March 2024.

General Manager Brett Veach recently spoke about Edwards-Helaire's situation, stating that he will be part of their plans for this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“With the draft just being over now, that’s another thing that will be addressed here soon,” Veach said. “We’re excited, though, for Clyde this season. Actually, he’s the first guy I saw in the building today. He’s in tremendous shape. He’s a good football player, he’s going to help us out here. We’ve got a list of things to do here with a bunch of these guys and now that the draft has officially ended, in the next couple of weeks, we’ll go through that stuff and start making our plans for the future. We’re excited to have him back in the building today and hopefully, we’ll have a healthy 2023 campaign from him.”

How was the Kansas City Chiefs draft in 2023?

As for the Chiefs' 2023 draft, if the offseason is any indication, there will be no championship hangover for the team. The roster is one of the youngest in the league and has plenty of room for growth, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Given the team's strong overall roster situation, the draft was more of a maintenance exercise than a necessity, as they did not need to take significant risks when they were already at the top. The vast majority of defensive players are still on their first contract, and Mahomes has been a significant asset in developing the team's receiving group.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes