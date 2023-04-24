It's officially NFL Draft week and it appears that the Houston Texans are taking a dramatic approach to the upcoming event. Houston posted an interesting, perhaps cryptic tweet on Monday morning. The tweet was a dark watermark image of a Houston Texans player. The message on the front spoke about how failure wasn't an option and about how setbacks are a chance to grow and become unstoppable.

"Failure is not an option: it's a necessity. Every misstep is a lesson learned, Every setback a chance to grow stronger. Embrace the struggle and become unstoppable."

While it appears that the Houston Texans social media team was trying to take a dramatic stance in the upcoming NFL Draft, it has left many NFL fans scratching their heads. One Twitter user asked where the social media team was during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Others simply referred to the tweet as 'spooky' and others wondered if the tweet was a 'heads up' for the Houston Texans' impending draft decisions.

One fan even went as far as to say that they believed that this was a warning that Houston could plan to 'tank' next season so that the Texans can get the players they want in next year's draft.

Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC @HoustonTexans Failure might not be an option but is a better font? @HoustonTexans Failure might not be an option but is a better font?

Who are the Houston Texans expected to draft in the first round?

The Houston Texans have the second overall pick in this week's draft. After finishing the season with a disappointing 3-13-1 record. Houston could have had the first overall draft pick if they hadn't pulled off a one-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the season.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive "I don't know how the Houston Texans don't draft a QB with the number two pick" "I don't know how the Houston Texans don't draft a QB with the number two pick"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/qNHooKo2s5

Since the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason, Houston was forced to use several different options at quarterback, including Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel and Kyle Allen. But clearly the team is looking for a more reliable option as it moves forward in a team rebuild.

While many draft experts are leaning toward Houston drafting a quarterback at No. 2, the question remains as to which quarterback they will select. The options are plentiful when drafting second. The Carolina Panthers, who traded up to the first overall draft pick, will likely draft a quarterback as well.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson are all expected to be top choices. But Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has also impressed scouts and teams throughout the draft process.

