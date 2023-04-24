Create

NFL Twitter asks Texans’ social media manager where they were on Jan 6 after bizarre post ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 24, 2023 17:21 GMT
The Houston Texans posted a cryptic Tweet and it has fans questioning their motives.
It's officially NFL Draft week and it appears that the Houston Texans are taking a dramatic approach to the upcoming event. Houston posted an interesting, perhaps cryptic tweet on Monday morning. The tweet was a dark watermark image of a Houston Texans player. The message on the front spoke about how failure wasn't an option and about how setbacks are a chance to grow and become unstoppable.

"Failure is not an option: it's a necessity. Every misstep is a lesson learned, Every setback a chance to grow stronger. Embrace the struggle and become unstoppable."
Forward. https://t.co/BRis8M65aV

While it appears that the Houston Texans social media team was trying to take a dramatic stance in the upcoming NFL Draft, it has left many NFL fans scratching their heads. One Twitter user asked where the social media team was during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Others simply referred to the tweet as 'spooky' and others wondered if the tweet was a 'heads up' for the Houston Texans' impending draft decisions.

One fan even went as far as to say that they believed that this was a warning that Houston could plan to 'tank' next season so that the Texans can get the players they want in next year's draft.

the font, the vibes, the sayings....where were you on Jan 6? twitter.com/HoustonTexans/…
@FFjunkie_ it's getting spooky in Houston
This is the NFL team equivalent of Live Laugh Love twitter.com/HoustonTexans/…
it was an option last season twitter.com/houstontexans/… https://t.co/v6SjNcDAjR
Franchise that has been severely struggling: “Embrace the struggle”Their fans: twitter.com/houstontexans/… https://t.co/4As75uc6ab
"We suck. We'll continue to suck. Embrace the suck. Keep being a fan." - Houston Texans twitter.com/HoustonTexans/…
@HoustonTexans Failure might not be an option but is a better font?
They tanking for Caleb twitter.com/houstontexans/…
They definitely about to do something on Thursday that everyone’s gonna laugh at aren’t they twitter.com/houstontexans/…
Somebody had Chinese food last night!!! twitter.com/houstontexans/…

Who are the Houston Texans expected to draft in the first round?

The Houston Texans have the second overall pick in this week's draft. After finishing the season with a disappointing 3-13-1 record. Houston could have had the first overall draft pick if they hadn't pulled off a one-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the season.

"I don't know how the Houston Texans don't draft a QB with the number two pick"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/qNHooKo2s5

Since the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason, Houston was forced to use several different options at quarterback, including Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel and Kyle Allen. But clearly the team is looking for a more reliable option as it moves forward in a team rebuild.

While many draft experts are leaning toward Houston drafting a quarterback at No. 2, the question remains as to which quarterback they will select. The options are plentiful when drafting second. The Carolina Panthers, who traded up to the first overall draft pick, will likely draft a quarterback as well.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson are all expected to be top choices. But Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has also impressed scouts and teams throughout the draft process.

