NFL VP of Broadcast Planning claims the Chiefs might have ‘the hardest schedule’ in 2024

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • NFL VP of Broadcast Planning claims the Chiefs might have ‘the hardest schedule’ in 2024

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning claims the Chiefs might have ‘the hardest schedule’ in 2024

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 22, 2024 13:36 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs will embark on a historic football season in a few months. They have the opportunity to become the first franchise to win the Super Bowl in three straight years. However, the NFL has not made this path any simpler for them, according to Mike North, the NFL's VP of Broadcast Planning.

The Chiefs start their proceedings on September 5 with a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. The defending champions are slated to play every day of the week except Tuesday during the season.

Mike North discussed the Chiefs’ schedule for the upcoming season on ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast.’

“You could give the Kansas City Chiefs the worst possible schedule, and some have been saying we did, right. They're playing every day of the week except a Tuesday they've got you know, multiple short weeks,” North said.

However, the VP of Broadcast Planning thinks that despite the challenging schedule, the Chiefs have the caliber to get it done.

“Like, we maybe gave the Chiefs the hardest schedule in the league. I suspect they're going to be there come playoff time, right,” added North.

The Chiefs have shown their pedigree with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the field, going to four Super Bowls in the last five years. Only time will tell whether they’ll be able to accomplish the historic feat once again.

Chiefs are the key to the entire NFL schedule

A few days ago, Mike North told CBS News that the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were at the back of his mind for the process of scheduling. Now, North also agreed that the Chiefs have the same place in the minds of the schedule creators.

“They've (Chiefs) been our bell cow for a while, right. They’re kind of used to carry on our water for some of these unique kind of opportunities here,” North said on the same podcast.

The NFL has put a ton of faith and responsibility on the shoulders of the Chiefs. But this is nothing new, according to North and the Chiefs have delivered time and again.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी