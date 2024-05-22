NFL VP of Broadcast Planning claims the Chiefs might have ‘the hardest schedule’ in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs will embark on a historic football season in a few months. They have the opportunity to become the first franchise to win the Super Bowl in three straight years. However, the NFL has not made this path any simpler for them, according to Mike North, the NFL's VP of Broadcast Planning.

The Chiefs start their proceedings on September 5 with a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. The defending champions are slated to play every day of the week except Tuesday during the season.

Mike North discussed the Chiefs’ schedule for the upcoming season on ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast.’

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You could give the Kansas City Chiefs the worst possible schedule, and some have been saying we did, right. They're playing every day of the week except a Tuesday they've got you know, multiple short weeks,” North said.

However, the VP of Broadcast Planning thinks that despite the challenging schedule, the Chiefs have the caliber to get it done.

“Like, we maybe gave the Chiefs the hardest schedule in the league. I suspect they're going to be there come playoff time, right,” added North.

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs have shown their pedigree with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the field, going to four Super Bowls in the last five years. Only time will tell whether they’ll be able to accomplish the historic feat once again.

Chiefs are the key to the entire NFL schedule

A few days ago, Mike North told CBS News that the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were at the back of his mind for the process of scheduling. Now, North also agreed that the Chiefs have the same place in the minds of the schedule creators.

“They've (Chiefs) been our bell cow for a while, right. They’re kind of used to carry on our water for some of these unique kind of opportunities here,” North said on the same podcast.

The NFL has put a ton of faith and responsibility on the shoulders of the Chiefs. But this is nothing new, according to North and the Chiefs have delivered time and again.