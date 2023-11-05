Damar Hamlin returns today to Paycor Stadium, the place where he almost lost his life in an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in January. The doctors' quick response allowed Hamlin not only to quickly recover, but to also resume his career as an NFL player.

However, on Sunday, when the two teams play on Sunday Night Football, the expectation is that Damar Hamlin will be inactive for the Bills, continuing a trend for this season - he has been active in only one game. An emotional story won't have a fairytale end - although the decision is understandable looking from Buffalo's side.

NFL fans were not happy that Damar Hamlin won't have the chance to play against the Bengals ten months after almost losing his life, and begged the Bills to let him play for another team:

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and got up quickly, but then went down. After receiving treatment for over ten minutes, he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Even though there are a few scary moments here and there during NFL games, what proceeded to happen back in January was on a different level. Hamlin was just a few minutes away from losing his life, and the excellent work of first responders at the stadium saved him.

The NFL officially suspended the game after both coaches discussed the decision with game officials. Players from both teams were crying on the field and did not want to continue playing. Damar exited the Paycor Stadium alongside his mother, and stood in recovery for a couple of weeks before returning home.

The game was considered a no-contest and both teams officially ended their season with 16 games on the record. However, they met once again during the playoffs, this time at the Buffalo Bills home. It proved to be worthless, though, as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals easily beat Josh Allen's team with a 33-14 scoreline and moved to the AFC Championship Game.