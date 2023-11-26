JuJu Smith-Schuster is in his first season with the New England Patriots, in what has seemingly been a frustrating year for the entire franchise. They entered Week 12 with one of the worst records in the league. It has been the worst season for the team since Bill Belichick took over as head coach more than two decades ago.

The veteran wide receiver isn't really used to being a part of losing teams. His entire career so far has featured winning records in every season with two different teams, so being 2-8 after 11 weeks is a new experience. This may be why he apparently lost his temper on the sidelines when trailing in Week 12.

According to Patriots beat reporter Dakota Randall, via his X account:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"JuJu Smith-Schuster and Troy Brown just had a heated sideline exchange after that interception. Smith-Schuster then slammed his helmet, sat down for a moment, and got back up to plead his case to Hunter Henry."

Smith-Schuster was reportedly spotted arguing with former Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown, who now serves as their positional coach. The disagreement occurred following yet another scoreless drive by their offense, which has clearly been one of the worst in the NFL this season. They trailed the New York Giants, another struggling team, 7-0 at halftime.

Following his outburst on the sideline, many NFL fans went on their X accounts to comment on the dysfunction of the Patriots' 2023 NFL season. Things seem to be getting messier as the year plays itself out and the fans are letting them hear about it.

Here's what some of them are saying:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As several fans pointed out, playing with Mac Jones may be contributing to JuJu Smith-Schuster's frustrations. This is especially true considering that Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger were his previous two quarterbacks.

Jones is likely in his last season as a starter, while the others are both future Hall of Famers. This could also be why the veteran receiver is having his worst statistical season ever.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a part of the problem with the Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster

While JuJu Smith-Schuster is apparently becoming frustrated with the New England Patriots this year, a strong case can be made that he is a part of the problem. He was signed ahead of the 2023 NFL season to give some much-needed help to their wide receivers, but he has failed to provide it.

The veteran entered Week 12 totaling just 22 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown this year so far. Considering he is their highest-paid wide receiver, this is a major issue. Mac Jones continues to work with one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL, and Smith-Schuster is one of the reasons why.