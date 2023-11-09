Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best wideouts on the field but also one of the funniest players in the NFL. Whether it's trash talking, or making funny YouTube content and vidoes, Hill is always looking to make fans laugh.

Recently, his Miami Dolphins fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, 21-14. But that didn't stop Hill from having a fun time in Europe.

During his time in Germany, Hill disguised himself as a fan with a wig, fake mustache and glasses, and surprised a fan. He went up to a fan on the streets of Frankfurt and asked if he wanted to be part of a questionnaire.

He asked the fan who famous athletes were on a card and then showed the fan a picture of himself. The fan answered and said that it was Hill, and that Hill was on the wrong team.

Hill then asked the fan if he could meet Hill and tell him anything he could, what would it be. The fan responded by saying that he's the best fantasy player on his team. That's when Hill took off the disguise and revealed himself to the surprised fan.

NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill in disguise as a Chiefs fan in Germany

NFL fans seemed to enjoy Hill's prank of wearing a disguise on the streets of Frankfurt. Many thought it was a funny gesture and praised Hill for being funny and a likeable guy.

Tyreek Hill said that it was wide receiver Cedrick Wilson's fault for his fumble in Chiefs game

Tyreek Hill during Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

In the Miami Dolphins' 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill made a costly error when he was stripped and fumbled the ball that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Chiefs.

Via his podcast, the Cheetah Podcast, Hill said that it was fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s fault for his fumble.

"It's a very touchy situation man. Because I don't point fingers at nobody. At the end of the day, I got to hold on to the ball. I don't care if the man is not blocked. That's my mindset. It's Cedrick Wilson's fault though. Nah, let me stop! Shoutout to my boy Ced, man."

Following the loss, the Dolphins dropped to 6-3 on the season, losing their third game of the season to a winning team. They wil rest their players this week as they are on a bye week.

