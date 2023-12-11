The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the opportunity to cement their lead in a wide-open NFC South. Atlanta came up on the losing end, dropping to a 6-7 record.

Despite the loss, fans were treated to some entertainment as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made an appearance at the game. He made his way out of the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and greeted a fan with a Tom Brady jersey by slamming him onto the turf.

NFL fans took to Twitter (X) to share their thoughts on the move:

Other fans noted that the move was indeed a spine-buster, not a spear:

A couple of fans jokingly noted that Goldberg committed some penalties when taking down the fan:

The 56-year-old former WWE star is no stranger to the Atlanta Falcons as he played three NFL seasons with the team as a defensive tackle. He was initially drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL Draft but didn't play a game for them.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith could have used Goldberg on that defensive line against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team allowed 29 points in the loss, the second-most given up in a game this season.

Atlanta's defense held Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield to 144 yards on 14 of 29 passing but had two touchdowns. They also let running back Rachaad White get 102 yards on the ground.

Desmond Ridder and his stellar effort for the Falcons in Week 14

The second-year player out of the University of Cincinnati had an amazing night in a losing effort against the Buccaneers in Week 14. Desmond Ridder threw for a career-high 347 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

A major concern for the 24-year-old has been consistency but that didn't seem to be the case in this game.

His other two 300+ yards have come this season as he started his 16th game for the Falcons. Ridder has started 11 of the team's 13 games as veteran Taylor Heinicke started the other two games.