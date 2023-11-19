Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa suffered an injury early in Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. In an attempt to make a tackle, he apparently injured his foot and was seen hopping off the field and onto the sidelines afterward. It seemed that he was unable to put any weight on his foot as he made his way to the medical staff.

Bosa was then seen leaving on the back of a medical cart and being taken into the locker room. He was visibly upset and appeared to even be crying before putting his head into a towel as the cart drove away.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans showed concern for the Los Angeles Chargers defensive end throughout social media. Some were hopeful that the injury wasn't too serious and that he would be able to return to the team sooner rather than later. However, since the injury required him to leave on a cart, it's likely he won't return to this game.

Below are some of the comments from NFL fans that were left on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joey Bosa's stats in 2023

Joey Bosa played in eight games before starting on Sunday afternoon against the Packers. During that time frame, he had 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflected. He was also one of four Chargers defensive players with four sacks entering Sunday's game.

The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State played just five games in 2022 after suffering a groin injury. He managed just two and a half sacks last season during his injury-plagued season. He was able to return ahead of the Chargers Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joey Bosa's contract details

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was drafted with the third overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2020, he signed a five-year contract worth $135 million, which included $78 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Each season, he will earn between $17 and $21 million under his contract. He does have an opt-out clause at the end of this season, which could imply that Bosa will play elsewhere in 2024.