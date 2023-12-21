The Philadelphia Eagles, who were once sitting at the top of the NFC rankings, have now lost three in a row and now sit at 10-4. Their most recent loss was against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. It's no secret that the Eagles have a devoted following. However, losing three consecutive games didn't sit well with their supporters.

The Eagles' fan base planned a rally outside of the Eagles team facility; whether it was to show support or frustration was unknown.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news of the Eagles rally caught the attention of all NFL fans who took jabs at the Philadelphia Eagles. The consensus on X, formerly known as Twitter, was that this rally was ridiculous. One fan even referred to it as a 'high school pep rally' and not something a professional team needed.

Below are some of the comments left by NFL fans regarding the Eagles rally:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Eagles will take the field against the New York Giants on Christmas Day. It remains to be seen if they can get back to winning ways.

Current playoff picture for the Philadelphia Eagles

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared the Philadelphia Eagles had solid control of the NFC East division title and were even in contention for the number one overall seed in the conference. However, after three consecutive losses, one to the divisional foe, the Dallas Cowboys, the playoff picture looks a lot different.

Expand Tweet

The reigning NFC title winner is now fifth in the NFC playoff standings. The San Francisco 49ers currently hold the number one seed. The Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker for the divisional title, which would give Dallas the second seed.

If the season ended today, the 49ers would have a first-round bye, while the Cowboys would visit the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles would travel to Tampa Bay. The Detroit Lions are also on course to capture their first division title in franchise history and would host a playoff game.

With just three weeks remaining in the NFL season, the Eagles need to get back on track. A win against the New York Giants and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito should not be difficult.