NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reports $42,000,000 Winnipeg Jets forward is disinterested in signing contract extension 

The Winnipeg Jets are looking to shake things up in the offseason. While the team is working to add depth to the roster in the offseason market, forward Nikolaj Ehlers is reportedly not interested in signing an extension with the Jets, as per NHL insider David Pagnotta.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Pagnotta reported on Wednesday that a "well-placed" source close to the Jets feels Ehlers isn't keen on signing a contract extension. The forward will enter the final year of his seven-year, $42,000,000 contract in 2024-25. Ehlers has a 10-team no-trade list, and while he hasn’t requested a trade, he is reportedly open to the idea.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier in 2017, Elhlers had said that he would stay an additional seven years in Winnipeg. He had mentioned that the environment, passionate fans and the city's love for hockey made Winnipeg a perfect place for him (via The Sporting News):

“I’m super excited about it,” Nikolaj Ehlers said in an interview in 2017. “I’m staying here for additional seven years is amazing. So, I’m pretty excited. This team, this organization, the city, everything – from Day 1, I was happy here.”

Back then, Ehlers said that he "could not see any reason" to not want to continue with the Jets long-term. However, now that he has neared the end of the extension, it seems Ehlers could be looking to find a home elsewhere.

Possible landing spots for Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers

David Pagnotta further reported that the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets are in the market for a top-six winger.

He mentioned that Ehlers could also be a legitimate target for teams like the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils, who are all looking to add a forward to their rosters.

Ehlers had a decent regular season in 2023-24, playing 82 games and recording 61 points through 25 goals and 36 assists, including a plus-27 rating. It now seems the forward has several potential landing spots if the Jets decide to trade him.

#1. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators need secondary scoring, and Ehlers’ speed and playmaking ability could fit well in the team. He would likely help Ottawa’s offense alongside young talents like Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk.

#2. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes could use Ehlers to boost their scoring depth. His ability to create plays and score goals could help their fast-paced game and add to their top-six forward group.

#3. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins could also enter the mix as they have around $21 million in cap space this offseason. If the Bruins can't re-sign Jake DeBrusk, Ehlers' offensive skills would be a valuable replacement.

Expand Tweet

#4. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to add to their roster after missing the playoffs this season. Ehlers' five-on-five skills and scoring potential would be valuable to the team, especially if they lose key free agents.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins could also be among the top landing destinations for Ehlers if he does indeed push for a trade. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nikolaj Ehlers.

Which team do you think should sign Nikolaj Ehlers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.