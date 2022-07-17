Create
"Nick Saban be like" - NFL fans have hilarious reaction to Mark Henry's son squatting 600 lbs as a high school senior

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 02:12 AM IST

Mark Henry's son (Henry is a former world class athlete and WWE star) Jacob is headed to the NFL. He's a 2024 defensive lineman commit for the University of Texas, and will presumably be there for the minimum amount of years before heading into the draft.

247Sports recently shared a mind-boggling clip of the future defender squatting an astronomical amount of weight.

2024 DL Jacob Henry, son of 2x WWE champ @TheMarkHenry, squatted 600 pounds 😳(via @TheJacobHenry_) https://t.co/kn7yTwTkzV

Henry squatted 600 pounds. That is a nearly unfathomable amount. If he hadn't already committed to Texas, many universities would be all over him after seeing the clip.

The University of Alabama would be and could still be. Alabama is known for landing top recruits and snatching them from other schools. One NFL fan thinks Nick Saban might be lurking in the shadows.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Nick Saban be like… https://t.co/GCMA51k2MP

One football fan brought back a memory that WWE fans probably didn't know they had.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ He grew up quite a bit from being a hand.

Others just don't want Henry to hurt himself doing insane feats of strength.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Hope so, long as he keep his back strong enough for the support of the weight.Congrats Big Man!

Another commenter made a clever reference.

@247Sports @CBSSports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ His Mom Mae Young is very proud

Other fans believe the sky is the limit for this kid.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Takes guts to get under that much weight. Especially as a senior in HS. Dude will be squatting 8 or 9 bills by the time he gets outta college.

The form Henry used when squatting this was absolutely insane.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ And he squatted it. He didn't cannonball down in the hole and bounce back up. Insane.

One NFL fan thinks there might be something in the Henry genes.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Uhh. More importantly, son of the World’s Strongest Man 😅

Henrys are absolutely shredded, according to one fan.

@247Sports @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ They need to clone this family strength gene cause wtf

Someone else thinks his father could've outdone him.

@247Sports @FlyinBrianJr @TheMarkHenry @TheJacobHenry_ Did his Pops get out there and squat 605 just to upstage him?

Nick Saban and other college coaches might dial Jacob Henry up after seeing this video.

NFL stars that played under Nick Saban

Alabama is the top college football program for a reason. If they were able to land Jacob Henry like a few fans mentioned, they would add to their incredible list of NFL prospects and stars.

Derrick Henry, no relation, played for Saban and won a Heisman. He then went on to become perhaps the best running back in the league.

CFP National Championship - Alabama v Clemson

Several top flight wide receivers, including Julio Jones, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Amari Cooper attended college at Alabama.

Defensive back Landon Collins attended the University of Alabama. Interior defensive lineman Marcell Dareus did too.

Pro Bowl Baltimore Ravens linebacker CJ Moseley played under Saban. Fellow linebacker Dont'a Hightower did too.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, defensive back best known as a Green Bay Packer, played for Alabama in college. The same can be said for Houston Texans standout Kareem Jackson.

Mark Ingram, the former New Orleans Saints star, is one of the many stud running backs to have come from Alabama.

If there ever was a university full of NFL players, it's Alabama.

