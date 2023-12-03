Nick Sirianni gets labeled as “social media coach” by NFL fans for unique preparations for Eagles vs 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni knows that Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is crucial for his team. He took a different approach this week in his preparations for the big game.

In a meeting with his team, Sirianni showed his players clips of the San Francisco 49ers 'trash-talking' the Eagles. He encouraged his players to listen to their opponent's comments and to 'take them personally.'

Sirianni wants his team to employ the same strategy that NBA champion Michael Jordan used against his opponents. The Eagles' head coach believes that a motivated mentality will benefit his team when they take the field on Sunday.

NFL fans, however, had different sentiments about Sirianni's approach to his team's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Many referred him to as a 'social media coach' for tactics and others said that his team does more trashing talking than any other.

Below are some of the comments on X about Nick Sirianni's preparations for Sunday's game:

Nick Sirianni praised 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Sirianni led the Eagles to the NFC title with a win over Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers last season. Despite instructing his team to take their personal feelings out on the field, he praised second-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

"I think he's got good athleticism, I think he knows where to go with the football in a timely fashion, and I think he is accurate going there," Siriannin said. "Those are the things you want in a quarterback, and so hats off to him and Kyle and their staff for putting him in good positions and continuing to develop this guy. Again, I just think the guy is a winner, and I have a lot of respect for him, and you can see that on tape."

He gave Purdy his due credit for accuracy and athleticism while also giving the 49ers coach staff credit for their preparation of the quarterback.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni's coach record

The Philadelphia Eagles hired Nick Sirianni as their head coach in January 2021 after firing Doug Pederson. In his first season as head coach of the Eagles, he led the team to a 9-8 record. They earned a playoff spot but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a breakout season in 2022 and led the team to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs' late comeback, however, deprived Sirianni his first Super Bowl win. Sirianni has a 33-12 record as the Eagles' head coach, with a 14-3 record in 2022 and a 10-1 record so far in 2023.