After losing in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won four straight games. Although they are the first seed in the AFC, the Chiefs haven't played their best football yet.

Many people are concerned about the Chiefs offense as Mahomes hasn't played like he did last season. However, Nick Wright is not at all worried about the Chiefs, as he think the defending Super Bowl champions are intentionally not playing their best football.

Here's what he said:

"Why does no one understand what's going on with the Chiefs except me? I keep having to listen on the TV show about how the Chiefs, you know, they take teams lightly, or they get out too early leads and take their foot off the gas. Here is the request I have, can folks stop concern trolling about the Chiefs letting their foot off the gas until they actually lose one of those goddamn games?"

"Yes, you're right, the Chiefs get up big and then they go super conservative and they do things where they don't look Chiefs like but they don't lose be like, Oh, last year they lost to the Colts. Yes, they they did take the Colts lightly and lose to them. But that wasn't the game they had a huge early lead on."

"If the Chiefs don't blow out the Broncos it is because they are not focused on blowing out the Broncos. What I am trying to explain to the audience is the Chiefs are playing a different game than the vast majority of the league."

"The Chiefs are using these games right now as sophisticated televised practices. And they are not putting on tape all of what they are going to need to beat the best teams.”

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, there aren't many people who know more than Nick Wright. As a result, his take on the Chiefs' early struggles makes sense.

Going further into the season, we can expect Patrick Mahomes to be at his best as the team aims to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes could make a statement against the Broncos

The Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. They are currently on a 15-game winning streak against the Broncos, and it is a great opportunity for Patrick Mahomes to make a statement.

Currently, the Chiefs quarterback is the favorite to win the MVP award and he can take further lead with a dominating performance in a primetime game. The Broncos have the worst defense in the league, and it would allow Mahomes to bring the best out of his teammates, and come away with a big win to go 5-1 heading into Week 7.

So far this season in five games, Mahomes has thrown for 1,287 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 96.0.

