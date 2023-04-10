The Baltimore Ravens recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal in which he has $15 million as guaranteed money. The terms of the contract certainly shocked many as they didn't think OBJ would get such an amount of money coming off another ACL injury.

It might have been a desperate move by the Ravens to convince Lamar Jackson to stay, but nevertheless, they finally got a great receiver for their team. Now everyone is waiting on Jackson's decision, who a couple of weeks ago publicly requested a trade from the franchise.

In light of Jackson's uncertain future, Nick Wright has criticized the Ravens for signing Beckham Jr. for such a high amount. Here's what he said on First Things First:

"I think this is very risky for Baltimore. I think this is a I don't think this debunks the idea that receivers don't want to play in Baltimore. I think it debunks the idea that you can't bribe a guy into doing it.

"$15 million guaranteed and he turns 31 this year... I also wanted Odell on my team, I think he still has something left in the tank, but I think relying on him to be your number-one weapon is risky."

The Kansas City Chiefs were also interested in getting OBJ but they would not have matched the offer that the Baltimore Ravens gave to the star receiver. Nick Wright might have been a bit salty about his favorite team missing out on another great player for Patrick Mahomes, but this move is certainly a risk for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson was seen celebrating OBJ signing with the Ravens and it seems like he is committed to the franchise. But all of that could change over the coming weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. has got an opportunity to redeem himself once again

After Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Los Angeles Rams from the Cleveland Browns, not many thought that OBJ would rise to the occasion and be an impactful player.

The receiver was able to shut down all his critics and ended up playing a huge role in the Rams' successful run to the Super Bowl. He now faces similar circumstances as people are doubting whether he deserves such money coming off another ACL injury.

With the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. has a great chance of redeeming himself and an opportunity to get another big contract in next year's free agency. If Lamar Jackson is committed to playing with the Ravens, then his pairing with OBJ could certainly cause some havoc next season.

