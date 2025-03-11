Nick Wright urges Steelers “to take their medicine” and avoid signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency

NFL analyst Nick Wright thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers should avoid signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency and select a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft instead.

Ad

While appearing on the "First Things First" show on Monday, Wright highlighted how bringing Rodgers in as the Steelers starting QB would have parallels to if he had stayed with the New York Jets.

"I think the Steelers need to take their medicine and try to draft a young quarterback and continue doing that until they finally get a quarterback," Wright said. "Here's what I know they shouldn't do: rerun the Jets season with a better head coach, because that's what Aaron Rodgers would be."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wright then continued and made clear that he did not think Rodgers was good enough at this point in his career to lead a team to a Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The idea that we are holding on to that Aaron Rodgers is still an even above-average NFL quarterback," Wright said. "I don't think he's good enough to be the quarterback for a Super Bowl team, but even if he were, this Steelers team is not a Super Bowl team, and so I just don't understand why this would make sense for Pittsburgh for this season or moving forward."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Does Aaron Rodgers still have the talent to succeed in the NFL?

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League history. He is a Super Bowl champion, a four-time NFL MVP, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Despite this, he has struggled in recent seasons, especially since he tore his Achilles tendon in September 2023. In totality, his Jets career was undoubtedly a failure. After missing the entire 2023 campaign with the injury, Rodgers had a poor start to the season in 2024 and did not truly look like his past self until the final five games of the regular season.

Ad

However, those final five games were impressive and do show that Rodgers may still have some form of his former elite abilities and talents. In those games, Rodgers averaged 254 passing yards, had nine touchdowns and only three interceptions.

While the whole season's track record does not inspire much confidence in Rodgers, his final five games may make teams like the Steelers imagine what their offense could look like if led by a legend like Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.