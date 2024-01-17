"No playoff wins in 7 years, yet you keep this clown" - Steelers fans dismayed as Mike Tomlin makes decision on coaching future

Throw out the rumors that Mike Tomlin won't be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season as head coach.

After many believed the Steelers would potentially move on from the Super Bowl-winning head coach after this season, Tomlin said in a team meeting on Tuesday that he plans on coaching the team in 2024.

Tomlin is entering the final year of his contract and will speak to the media later this week.

The news comes a day after Tomlin stormed out of an interview with the media following his team's wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills after he was asked about his contract with the team.

NFL fans react to Mike Tomlin announcing he is returning for another season as the Steelers head coach

Many Steelers' fans weren't happy to learn that Mike Tomlin will be returning next season as their head coach. Many fans think that the Steelers are going to have another mediocre season next year. Others noted that Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game in seven years and were surprised the Steelers are bringing him back.

Here's how fans responded on social media:

Will 2024 be the last season Mike Tomlin coaches the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin took over as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. He's had a lot of success as the team's head coach in his 17 years as the team's head coach. He's piled up a 173-100-2 record in that time.

In his second season as head coach, he led the Steelers to their sixth Super Bowl win, as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals. He made it back to the Super Bowl two seasons later, but the Steelers fell to the Green Bay Packers.

While Tomlin had a lot of sucess early on with the Steelers, he's struggled to replicate that same success. He's made the postseason three out of the last four seasons and four out of the last seven seasons, but hasn't won a playoff game since 2017.

Tomlin will be coaching the Steelers next season, which will be the last year of his current contract. If the Steelers fail to win a game in the postseason, it would seem likely that they would move on from Tomlin next season.

Do you think Tomlin will coach the Steelers past 2024?