"No QB before day 3" - Steelers fans have their say on team potentially drafting Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe has seen his draft stock slightly dip over the pre-draft process. After generally being considered one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star has generally been mocked to land in the second round.

Ad

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers recently debated whether or not the team should draft the quarterback. @Sheranperera36 posed the question on Reddit on Saturday, writing:

"I’ve been on the ‘don’t draft a single QB in 2025’ bandwagon, but I wouldn’t mind Milroe in the later rounds. He’s projecting in Day 2/3 and his athleticism is unreal. 4.37 40, plus a cannon. Obviously the decision making and reading defenses is the main issue here and the lack of passing production in college is a concern. Do you guys think it’s worth a late round shot?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Responding to the post, @HavenXIII believes the franchise should not draft a quarterback before the third day of the draft:

"No QB before day 3. We only have 2 day 1/2 picks. We cannot waste one on a project QB"

Comment byu/Sheranperera36 from discussion insteelers Expand Post

Ad

@No-Dig-473 claimed that the Steelers should avoid him until the fourth round:

"I’m a Steelers/Bama fan…no…to him higher than the 4th round. If we can get him in the 4th or later, then yeah I wouldn’t see much harm in taking a flier on him…but anything more than that would be a major waste for us considering we still have holes to fill."

Ad

@dirtyracoon25 joked:

"As long as he can run like a rb, what more could you want from a QB?"

@Rainmaker412 suggested that the team should pass:

"Without a 2nd, I don’t like taking him in the 3rd. Too many holes to fill on this roster to take a chance on a project like that with the teams 2nd pick of the draft."

Ad

@harrybeastfeet pointed out two flaws of Jalen Milroe's game:

"Decision making and reading defenses is 95% of the job. Pass."

@SleestakLightning views the situation differently:

"If they think Milroe could be the guy and he's there at 83 they should take him. If he's there on Day 3 you take him anyway. Can't find your next franchise QB if you don't draft QBs."

Ad

With Justin Fields leaving for the Jets and Russell Wilson still unsigned, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are currently the quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster.

Jalen Milroe mocked to the Las Vegas Raiders

There are multiple teams that will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a glaring need at quarterback. Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently predicted that Jalen Milroe will land with the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round. Around the NFL shared the news, tweeting:

Ad

"Four-round 2025 NFL mock draft (via @chad_reuter ): Raiders pounce on explosive quarterback Jalen Milroe in third round"

Check out the tweet from Around the NFL below:

Expand Tweet

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith in the offseason, however, they could still select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is unclear if the franchise will take a quarterback with the sixth overall pick or if they will wait until the later rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.