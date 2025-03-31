"Nobody wants a diva" - NFL fans rip Tyreek Hill as Dolphins WR appears to demand trade in latest tweets

Following the Miami Dolphins' final game of the 2024 NFL season, Tyreek Hill questioned the team's ambition, expressed disillusion with the franchise's short-term future, and suggested he wanted to leave. However, the wide receiver quickly made a U-turn on those demands and said he wanted to stay.

Months later, he has seemingly changed his mind again. Hill quoted a post asking Dolphins fans whether they'd be open to the idea of the team trading the veteran this offseason and replied with a cryptic emoji.

Tyreek Hill then replied to another post claiming he was the most likely candidate to get traded on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

The 31-year-old's online shenanigans did not sit well with fans who called him out for his posts:

Meanwhile, one fan believes Tyreek Hill doesn't have a market because of his decline in production, and another thinks the Fins should just get rid of him if that's what he really wants.

"Nobody wants him anymore he’s washed" - Believes @TitleTownTalks

"It is 19.75 Million Dollar cap savings if they trade him after June 1st. Pick a WR at the Draft, sign Amari Cooper as #2, promote Waddle as #1, and grab some 2026 draft value - if he wants to leave, just let him go." - Suggested @HendrikTobias

"Hill has done this way too often since the Dolphins end of season." - @mviper89

Tyreek Hill trade: Should the Dolphins part ways with the WR?

Tyreek Hill's 2024 campaign was arguably the worst of his incredible career. He finished with 959 receiving yards, ending his four-year stint of clocking at least 1,000. It was also the third-fewest receiving yards he had managed in a season, trailing his rookie year in 2016 (593), where he started only one game, and the 2019 campaign (860), where injuries limited him to only 12 appearances.

Hill turned 31 in March and has two seasons left on his current deal with the Dolphins. If he has another underwhelming campaign, his trade value would be non-existent, considering he'd be a 32-year-old wide receiver with back-to-back disappointing seasons and only a year left on his contract.

If Miami believes he's declining, it's best to part ways this summer and extract as much draft value as possible. They'd have to incur $28 million in dead cap over the next two years, but they'll create nearly $15 million in salary cap, allowing them to add more talent to the roster. Hill leaving the franchise before Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft concludes is not out of the realm of possibility.

