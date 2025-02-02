"Not a bad hire" "His stock is falling fast": NFL world gives mixed reactions as 2x Super Bowl winner Eric Bieniemy joins Bears

NFL fans had much to say about Eric Bieniemy's new coaching opportunity. The two-time Super Bowl champion's last coaching experience was in college with the UCLA Bruins, but he was dismissed last year. This opened the door for a new NFL opportunity once Ben Johnson became the Chicago Bears head coach.

NFL insider Andrew Schultz (via JPAFootball on X/Twitter) reported that Bieniemy is joining the NFC North franchise as the running back coach, which instantly sparked many reactions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some celebrated the move given Eric Bieniemy's experience and all the things he has won as a coach, saying the Bears got a great running back coach who may be overqualified.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"it’s just unusual that for former running back, he’s SO pass happy. Like I said it’s not a bad hire, just odd a pass happy coach is coaching running backs 😂," one fan said.

"Great hire, wrong RB room. Swift had a very good season & really doesn’t need reinforcement. Might a actuality regress. The Bears are again operating off emotion 😎," another fan said.

"This is a great hire for them, getting a RBs coach with OC knowledge," another fan said.

On the other hand, others noted and lamented that Bieniemy was a strong head-coaching candidate a couple of years ago but his role is much lower now.

"His stock is falling fast. A few years ago the talk of the town was head coach. What's after this? Water boy?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Eric Bieniemy gives blunt take on Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado

Deion Sanders was another former NFL player turned coach who could have joined the league this offseason, as he was linked with potential moves to Dallas and Las Vegas that never materialized. Eric Bieniemy talked about the two-time Super Bowl champion's work with the Buffaloes, showering him with praise.

“I’ve been fired up about it. He’s brought the black and gold back to where we’re pretty much relevant. He’s done a heck of a job," Bieniemy said on "Speak."

"His son did a hell of a job. We got a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter. It seems like great things are coming back to the university. Obviously he’s going to have to go through a transition after losing his son and Travis and a few other players as well. But now it’s about putting that consistent behaviour on tape.”

Expand Tweet

Bieniemy could still get more enormous opportunities in the league, but this stint with the Chicago Bears could be key for his aspirations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.