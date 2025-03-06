“Not bringing Cam Ward is wild” - NFL fans react to Browns excluding ex-Miami QB from first set of pre-draft visits for Shedeur Sanders and co.

Cam Ward is one of the top prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback distanced himself as the best passer in the class following an excellent week at the Combine. He's now the favorite for the first overall pick, although the Tennessee Titans could trade down from the spot.

The Cleveland Browns, who have the second overall pick, are also in need of a quarterback. But as they prepare for the first batch of interviews with prospects from the 2025 class, Ward was a notable omission from a list that included Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

NFL fans could not believe that the Browns skipped the opportunity to talk with a guy so highly ranked on the boards, especially as it relates to a position they need to improve quickly:

"Not bringing Cam is wild", said one fan.

"Do the Browns think Cam Ward will be the first pick?", asked one fan.

"Either they don’t want Cam over Shedeur OR they wanna see if for some reason they like them more then they already like Cam", a third fan said.

The Browns are making a major decision about their quarterback room. Quarterback Deshaun Watson remains on the books for two more years, but he's facing a long recovery from consecutive torn Achilles that could see him miss the 2025 season.

Cam Ward could go #1 for the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants

Positional value could play a huge role in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward, widely considered the best quarterback in the class, could see the New York Giants moving up to acquire his services from now to April.

The Browns have problems to fix on the roster and also in the salary cap. As such, they're unlikely to move up and acquire a quarterback. If the Miami product falls to the #2, the situation could be different, but the Giants are the ones expected to trade up.

Shedeur Sanders left the NFL combine with his stock down as related to becoming the first quarterback taken off the board.

