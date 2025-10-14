“Not even Jesus could save us”: NFL fans react to Jerry Jones' plans for Cowboys trade deadline activity

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their third defeat of the season after a 30-27 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Following the loss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones updated fans on the team's stance on potential trade moves.

With the defense under immense pressure following Sunday's frustrating loss, Jones said the Cowboys are looking to "help" the defense and is not ruling out additional offensive additions.

“Yours truly and anybody associated with the Cowboys got our eyes really open in ways that we can help this defense and we certainly don’t want to preclude anything on offense either,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN.

Cowboys fans reacted to Jones' statement on potential additions at the trade deadline.

"Not even Jesus could save us."

Kemonote @rios_barb Not even Jesus could save us

"Great questions for Jerry; answers not so much; lots of excuses!"

john gribbin @jgrib105281 Great questions for Jerry; answers not so much; lots of excuses!

"In all honesty, I'm selling the house on anybody hot and trynna steal value picks in return if I'm him. You want Flournoy? Turpin? James Houston? Come shop."

OfficialDakSupporter @native_ace "In all honesty, I'm selling the house on anybody hot and trynna steal value picks in return if I'm him. You want Flournoy? Turpin? James Houston? Come shop."

"I swear, if Jerry and Steven are buyers at the trade deadline, I’m gonna 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡"

Dallas Tharp @Army_MP_Cowboy I swear, if Jerry and Steven are buyers at the trade deadline, I’m gonna 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

"I hate it here."

Tyler @mynard26 I hate it here

While Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is carrying the offense with his red-hot performances, the defense has failed to back their star signal-caller.

Cowboys defense under pressure after frustrating loss against Panthers

Following the loss against the Panthers on Sunday, the Cowboys' defense and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus have received flak from fans. While there has been speculation around Eberflus' future, team EVP Stephen Jones discussed those speculations.

“Guys, we’re worried about going to work this week and getting better each week. I think we’re going to evolve into a good defense. We just have to continue to go to work,” Jones said.

Jones also discussed the team's performance in the Week 6 clash, highlighting the defensive woes this season.

“This comes down to execution. We can certainly do it. This is a work in progress. We have the personnel," Jones said. “We got called out before the game and didn’t do a lot about it. We got work to do.”

If the Cowboys defense continues to slump, a change might be coming on the sidelines with Eberflus' job on the line.

