"Now we can ruin Caleb Williams even more" - Bears fans in disbelief over Matt Eberflus' reported return for 2024 season

Matt Eberflus is staying as coach of the Chicago Bears, and that's worrying for fans and prospective 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams.

League insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Saturday's GameDay Kickoff. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator joined the team in 2022 and had a franchise-worst 3-14 record. That came even though Justin Fields had a breakout sophomore campaign, especially in the rushing department.

Judging by the reactions on X/Twitter, fans are afraid that he may ruin whomever he has as his quarterback, with one tweeting:

"HELL NO! Now we can ruin Caleb Williams/Justin Fields even more. Such bulls**t"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Why are Bears keeping Matt Eberflus amidst offensive struggles in 2023?

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a poor offensive team in 2023. From the highs he reached in 2022, Justin Fields has seemingly failed to fulfill the high expectations placed on him and the team. They began the season with four-straight losses; in Week 6, he hurt his thumb and shoulder after being sacked by Danielle Hunter.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took over for the next four games, going 2-2. Fields eventually returned in Week 11 at the Detroit Lions, whom the team led by a dozen late in the fourth before falling victim to a late comeback, seemingly ending their playoff chances.

The following week, the Bears shockingly won 12-10 at the Minnesota Vikings despite scoring no touchdowns of any kind whatsoever, beginning a 3-1 stretch that rekindled their faint playoff hopes.

That can be attributed to Matt Eberflus' main strength: defense. On that Monday night, his unit, which he coordinates in a de facto capacity, feasted on Joshua Dobbs, sacking him thrice and intercepting four times.

A midseason trade for esrstwhile-Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat has paid dividends, bolstering their front seven helmed by former East division stalwarts Tremaine Edminds and TJ Edwards.

In the backfield, veteran safety Eddie Jackson continues to be a leader both on the field and in the locker room, with the likes of Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker also playing major roles.

They host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.