O.J. Simpson makes awkward joke about ‘confessing’ after Shaq’s latest comments on opening up to women

O.J. Simpson has been a cast member of the 'It Is What It Is' podcast for the past five months and has made a few noteworthy statements. However, his latest might be his most controversial so far.

On the latest episode of the podcast, the crew discussed basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's comments about opening up to women. On the Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion said,

“The day you think you can come home and be like ‘baby, I was down, I lost …’ she going to stroke your ego, but she’s going to remember. You cannot let them see you down one time. The world can’t see your head down.”

He added:

"Open up to a woman? Never... You know why? I’ll tell you why. Because once you do, whenever something go down, they’re going to throw it back in your face."

O'Neal stirred the pot with his comments, but Simpson set the kitchen on fire with his reaction. On the 'It Is What Is' podcast, the 76-year-old said,

“When you say open up to women I don't know what he’s talking about, is he talking about confessing? I think he right, don’t say nothing…”

Simpson's comments left podcast co-hosts Treasure Wilson, Cam'ron, and Ma$e flabbergasted as they tried and failed to control their laughter.

O.J. Simpson's ill-advised comment about women

O.J. Simpson in court

This wasn't the first time O.J. Simpson referenced his infamous murder trial. The 76-year-old went viral for his jaw-dropping TikTok video in December 2023.

In the viral clip, Simspon pulls a comment on the screen which reads,

"OJ you are the slayer of women."

The comment was a double entendre and Simpson should have ideally left it alone. However, he amplified the joke and said:

""Oh, I don't like to pat myself on the back. Oh, yes I do!"

Fans on social media were astonished by Simpson's decision to respond to the comment and joke about it.

Simpson, a beloved athlete and TV star in the 1980s, was blackballed by the masses after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He managed to beat the case, but his reputation was shattered.

Simpson has resurfaced in the public eye over the past couple of years and has even joined social media. However, he remains a controversial figure.