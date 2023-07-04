The greatest athlete of all time is often a big debate with many having different answers, and former NFL running back OJ Simpson has given his thoughts on Joey Chestnut being listed by ESPN at the No.1 spot.

In a video on his Twitter page, Simpson detailed a conversation he had with a friend that said ESPN had named hotdog-eating champion Chestnut as the greatest athlete of all time.

Simpson couldn't believe that the hotdog eater was named the greatest athlete of all time, saying:

“I had an interesting conversation with a friend of mine who spends a lot of time at the poker table, he's a golf buddy of mine, called me and told me who is the greatest athlete of all time. I said well, I’m thinking about it and he said well, I’ll save you the effort. He said ESPN had him on, Joey Chestnut, I said you gotta be kidding, Joey Chestnut the greatest athlete of all time? Joey Chestnut? Eating hotdogs is not a sport.”

So it is clear that Simpson doesn't believe that Chestnut should be the No.1 athlete of all time, but there might be many people who think he should be.

Who is Joey Chestnut?

For those who do not know who Chestnut is, he is a famous hotdog-eating competition winner. He is 39 years old and, on Tuesday, during the annual 4th of July celebrations, won his eighth consecutive Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, per abcnews.go.com.

ESPN @espn This Joey Chestnut intro is ELECTRIC This Joey Chestnut intro is ELECTRIC ⚡ https://t.co/vAMwemBY49

The win makes it an incredible 16th win for Chestnut at the eating contest, which is some feat. So, how did he do it?

Speed is obviously the name of the game, as contestants are given a certain amount of time to eat as many hotdogs as they can. So how many did Joey eat?

An astonishing 62 hotdogs in just 10 minutes.

That just makes your stomach blow up at the thought of eating that much in such a short time frame. Now does that kind of effort constitute being named the greatest athlete of all time?

We will let that debate continue.

