Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a Miami Dolphin. After much speculation, the veteran wide receiver signed his contract with the AFC East runners-up on May 8.

He joined a stacked offensive core that also includes Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith. On Saturday, he excitedly tweeted:

But the reception he got from fans was mixed, to say the best:

"Bro not used to being the slowest one out there," came one fan's ridicule.

"Yeah, riding the BENCH", another predicted.

"Let’s get it bro," another urged.

Details and ramifications of Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dolphins contract

Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract, as detailed by Over the Cap, is worth $3 million for a year. It's fully guaranteed and includes a $1.8-million signing bonus but also a void year. Incentives can also increase its value to $5.25 million.

His cap number for 2024 is $2.1 million and $895,000 in 2025. Should the incentives and pay increases take effect, they will be added to the latter figure.

Overall, it's a massive downgrade from the $15-18 million Odell Beckham Jr. commanded with the Baltimore Ravens last season. An anonymous AFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Will Laws last week that concerns about Beckham's playing shape were a major factor:

“I don’t know if I agree that he’s lost it so much as that he’s just older, and that’s what the market says on older players. He’s not always healthy, which is part of that. By the end of last year, he looked good, his legs were back.

"Now, does he need to play himself back into shape? The offseason stuff being in the contract would be important for me. But you’re late on that, and can’t put workout bonuses in now."

FanSided's Matt Serniak, meanwhile, sees a major positive in the move: it will give Tua Tagovailoa another passing option, reducing the burden on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, whose 2023 performances were hampered at certain points by injuries.

The signing leaves the Dolphins with just over $1.8 in cap room. However, it's expected to increase 10-fold once they get Xavien Howard's contract off the books (the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback had been released at the start of the new league year with a post-June 1 designation).

