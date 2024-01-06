Week 18 could have seen Odell Beckham Jr. hit some of his incentive targets. The wide receiver is just 185 yards short of a $750K bonus. Five catches would net him another $250K and two touchdown receptions would yield another half a million.

But there are downsides to playing for a championship caliber team. The Ravens have already locked up the first seed in the AFC and will have a bye in the Wildcard round in the playoffs. Since there is nothing riding on the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, head coach John Harbaugh is exepcted to rest a lot of starters for Baltimore.

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be one of them. He should definitely be happy that they are odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this year but missing out on a whopping $1.5 million is unlikely to make anyone cry tears of joy.

So, he took to social media to say that people should not bet on him getting the numbers he requires to meet the incentives. He replied to a commenter, saying,

"if it was all up to me itd (sic) be no question. I gotta feed my son but that ain't how life go"

Odell Beckham Jr. unlikely to unhappy with the Ravens in the long term

While missing out on the chance to fight for the incentives will hurt Odell Beckham Jr., it looks improbable that he will kick up a fuss over it. Two years ago, the wide receiver got injured during the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams. Even though they won, he was not there on the field at the end.

He suffered a torn ACL that kept him out of the NFL last season despite being a top receiver. There were doubts that he would be able to perform at the level that was needed after his injury. That is partially the reason for an incentive-laden contract.

After spending the entire 2022 season on the outside looking in, Baltimore Ravens gave him the chance to resurrect his career. Initially, there were some teething issues but since then, he has been there when he was needed.

Odell Beckham Jr. currently has 565 yards and three touchdowns in 35 receptions. The mark to hit was 750 yards, five touchdowns and 40 catches, and it looks probable that he will miss it. But if he can take them to the Super Bowl as he did with the Los Angeles Rams, when he played phenomenal in the playoffs, the Ravens are likely to compensate him even more than the stated $1.5 million bonus.