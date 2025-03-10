“One of the most underrated signings” - Ex-NFL QB delivers verdict on Patriots signing Milton Williams on $26,000,000 salary

Ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel views the New England Patriots' signing of defensive tackle Milton Williams as a tremendous bargain despite the big money.

Daniel opined about Williams' signing on Monday, through his X handle:

"$26M/YR is HUGE money. This will end up being one of the most underrated signings from a player you don't know enough about!" wrote Daniel.

Milton Williams goes to New England after proving himself to be an integral rotational piece on Philadelphia's championship defensive front. The Patriots outmaneuvered the Carolina Panthers to sign Williams, moving in after reports had initially suggested Williams was signing with Carolina.

Patriots fill defensive line needs with Super Bowl champion Milton Williams

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Milton Williams' signing fills one of New England's most glaring roster holes. The Patriots shipped veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints earlier on Monday, leaving a gap in their defensive line.

The 25-year-old Williams is off his finest professional year, posting five sacks, 24 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss in the 2024 regular season. He contributed two sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble during Philadelphia's postseason. This includes an impressive Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City with two sacks, two tackles for loss and a clutch strip-sack and fumble recovery on Patrick Mahomes.

Even though he never played more than half of his team's defensive snaps in a given season, Milton Williams has shown incredible efficiency. He placed sixth in ESPN's pass rush win rate among defensive tackles. Williams was among only 10 NFL players in 2024 with at least five sacks while playing less than half of his team's defensive snaps. He is among only eight players with double-digit tackles for loss who fit that description.

The Patriots, who have the most NFL salary cap space to approach free agency, have been active in the market. They, aside from Williams, have signed cornerback Carlton Davis, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, and linebacker Robert Spillane. The Patriots also signed pass rusher Harold Landry III, who was on the market early after being cut by the Tennessee Titans.

For New England, Williams is a change under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots are moving away from their classic two-gap defense towards a more attacking, one-gap style. Williams' pass-rushing skills should help improve a Patriots defense that produced 28 sacks in 17 games last year (last among teams), with nine in one game against Chicago.

