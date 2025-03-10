”One of the worst overpays” - NFL fans troll Seahawks for signing Sam Darnold to $100,500,000 contract in free agency

NFL fans expressed their opinion on X after Sam Darnold and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year $100.5 million contract. The deal with a $55 million guarantee was signed on Monday.

The former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller became the Seahawks' alternative to Geno Smith, who they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Seattle is Darnold's fifth team in six years.

Fans were mostly shocked at the money given to Darnold.

"One of the worse overpays of the offseason," a fan tweeted.

"$55 million guaranteed for a mediocre qb. NFL salaries are way outta control," a fan wrote.

"Rip seattle," one fan commented.

Others cited Darnold's inconsistency throughout his career.

"Seattle really fell for a one year fluke," one fan wrote.

"lol overpaid," another fan wrote.

"Kinda confused," a fan said.

Darnold will reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. He worked with Darnold as the passing-game coordinator of the 49ers during Darnold's tenure in San Francisco in 2023. Darnold had his best season with the Vikings, garnering Pro Bowl honors, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Before 2024, Darnold never threw for 3,000 yards or more than 10 TDs in a season since 2019 with the New York Jets, who picked him third overall in 2018.

Why Seattle made Sam Darnold move and what's next

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Seattle needed a quarterback after the Geno Smith trade and the additional deal sending DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the draft's 52nd pick. With little draft capital available to target a top QB prospect, Seahawks general manager John Schneider opted to find a veteran who has starting caliber.

Darnold did well against Seattle last season, completing 22 of 35 passes for 246 yards and three TDs in a Week 15 victory.

Even with a hefty investment in Darnold, Seattle may still consider drafting a QB. Per the New York Times, Schneider has selected only two QBs in 15 drafts with the Seahawks: Russell Wilson in 2012 and Alex McGough in 2018.

