“Only wins vs bad teams”: NFL fans shut down Dak Prescott's chances of winning MVP

Quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to an 8-3 record through the first 11 games of the season. In the last six games, even in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott has been nearly flawless. In that time period, he has completed 148 of 210 passes for a 70% completion rate.

He has also thrown for 1,874 yards and 20 total touchdowns with just two interceptions. The first-place Eagles are the only loss the Cowboys have endured during that run.

As the MVP conversation heats up, Dak Prescott's name has become part of the discussion. Could the Dallas Cowboys quarterback win the coveted honor this season? NFL fans, who aren't Cowboys' fans of course, are completely against the idea.

On X, fans flooded the replies on the post suggesting Prescott could be named MVP. NFL fans suggested that the Dallas Cowboys' schedule was too easy and most of their opponents had losing records.

Some also noted that he wasn't able to get a win over the Eagles, a playoff-caliber team, which proved that he wasn't the best quarterback.

Below are some of the comments from NFL fans on X regarding Dak Prescott winning the NFL MVP:

What are the odds that Dak Prescott will win NFL MVP?

While it's unclear who will win the NFL MVP award, it's becoming clear that a quarterback will likely be named the winner. After the win on Thanksgiving, the odds that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will win the NFL MVP is +650.

While Dak Prescott has the fifth-best chance to win the award, it's his NFC East foe that has the best odds. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' odds of winning are +300 as he comes off a big road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts was also considered a favorite for the award last season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the next favorite, with odds at +460. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who has already won the award twice, is next in line, slightly edging out Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The last time a non-quarterback won NFL MVP was in 2012, when Adrian Peterson did so.