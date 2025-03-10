"Organizational malpractice by the Patriots" - NFL fans react to Harold Landry signing $43,500,000 deal with New England ahead of 2025 free agency

The New England Patriots are in a position where they are ready to attack the free agency period and despite the legal tampering period beginning at 4 pm ET, teams are beginning to make their moves as it is becoming reported. One move that has reportedly happened is the New England Patriots signing linebacker Harold Landry III to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

There were some differing opinions as fans reacted to the reunion between Harold Landry III and coach Mike Vrabel, who were together on the Tennessee Titans.

"This is organizational malpractice by the Patriots."

"Patrtiots really can't handle cap money." Another person noted on Twitter

A number of fans believe that the Pats paid too much for Landry.

"Overpay of doom," someone wrote on the announcement

"Holy overpay," another added.

However, a couple of fans were fans of the move.

"Vrabs geting his old players back. He knows what he is getting here. Great pick-up." One fan posted on social media.

"Nice signing, a very underrated player," another person commented.

Harold Landry III finished the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans and appeared in all 17 games. He recorded 71 total tackles (42 solo, 29 assisted) with nine sacks, four pass deflections, and 15 run stuffs. It will be interesting to see how he does under coach Mike Vrabel going forward.

New England Patriots making more moves

The New England Patriots made more moves than signing Harold Landry III ahead of the legal tampering period. However, teams can re-sign their own players today and that is exactly what the Patriots did.

The team reportedly re-signed tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year, $5 million contract and has a maximum value of $7 million. This allows quarterback Drake Maye to have one of his favorite targets back in the lineup with him.

New England has also been rumored to be involved in discussions with multiple wide receivers, but with players like DK Metcalf and Davante Adams are already off the board, their options of Pro Bowlers seemingly continues to decrease.

The Patriots entered the offseason with more than $125 million in cap space and they are going to be in a lot of discussions over the next few days.

