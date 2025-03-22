  • home icon
  "Our QB gonna win an oscar": Ravens fans react to Lamar Jackson's Hollywood debut with Power Book III

“Our QB gonna win an oscar”: Ravens fans react to Lamar Jackson’s Hollywood debut with Power Book III

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:19 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced on Friday that he will make his acting debut in the series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." Jackson shared the news on Instagram, revealing he will play the character E-Tone in the crime drama.

Fans shared their reactions to Jackson's new role as he stepped into the world of acting for the first time.

"First Qb to win 2 MVPS and star in a show. Where's Josh Allen? somewhere playing with himself," one user posted

"Can't win an AFC Championship. Time to focus on winning an Emmy," another fan added.

However, some fans were excited about seeing the Ravens superstar on the television screen.

"Try ACTUALLY WINNING SOMETHING!" one fan said.
"Hopefully he sold his soul to win some Super Bowls," one commenter replied.

It is time to see how Lamar Jackson does as an actor, as we get to see him outside of the Nissan Heisman House commercial.

Lamar Jackson takes shot at Cincinnati Bengals

Rivalries are what makes sports fun and exciting, and it seems that Lamar Jackson has done so with a post seemingly targeted at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals re-signed both wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to multi-year contract extensions, and Jackson posted a gif of LeBron James reacting to the moves on Wednesday.

Jackson has a 10-2 career record against the Bengals, including winning the previous five meetings. Later, he posted a story explaining that he was not being serious and was using this as potential bait.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Ribin Peter
