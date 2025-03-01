"Overpaid and a*s"; "That is a steal": Rams fans split over Alaric Jackson signing $57,000,000 contract 

The Los Angeles Rams have not only agreed to a new deal with quarterback Matthew Stafford to extend his run as the franchise's starter, but they also handed a three-year, $57 million extension to left tackle Alaric Jackson.

The 26-year-old signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and played only 12 games in his first two seasons with the team but became a starter in 2023 and has played 29 times over the past two campaigns. He was scheduled to test free agency, but the two sides reached a compromise and extended their partnership for three more years.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions about Jackson's new deal. Some felt it was the right move given how important the left tackle position is:

Others believe the Rams overpaid and could have gotten a better player for cheaper in the draft or free agency:

