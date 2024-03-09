Baltimore Ravens star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike just got paid, but not everyone is happy about it.

The 2023 Pro Bowler had a career year at the perfect time and was rewarded with a four-year, $98 million contract ahead of 2024 free agency.

However, fans have slammed the Ravens for overpaying the star defensive tackle ahead of the upcoming season.

"He's overrated and mid," one tweeted.

"Hahaha overpay," chimed in another.

Another sentiment shown by fans is the fact that Madubuike earned the contract after "just one decent season." It's up to the DT to prove the doubters wrong.

Justin Madubuike becomes one of the best-paid defensive tackles in the NFL

Despite fans' concerns, it isn't easy to root against Justin Madubuike. The Dallas, Texas, native has steadily improved his numbers every year in the NFL.

Last year, he was one of the best players in the NFL and deserves a bumper pay raise, especially if he can keep up the stellar form.

Here's a look at the 10 best-paid defensive tackles in the league:

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams - $31,666,667 per year Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens - $24,500,000 per year Quinnen Williams, New York Jets - $24,000,000 per year Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans - $23,500,000 per year Daron Payne, Washington Commanders - $22,500,000 per year Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants - $21,875,000 DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts - $21,000,000 Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers - $21,000,000 Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders - $18,000,000 Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $17,750,000

The only defensive tackle who earns more than Madubuike is future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who is arguably a top-five player in the league and is guaranteed All-Pro every season.

Donald reset the defensive tackle market when he signed his last contract with the Los Angeles Rams, and it's unlikely that any DT will be earning more than him anytime soon.

However, the Ravens have seen enough potential in Madubuike to make him the second-best earner.