"Jordan Love with the Aaron Rodgers treatment" - Packers defense slammed by fans after blowing lead vs Giants on MNF

When Jordan Love succeeded Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in 2023, not much was expected of him. Here, detractors said, was a project quarterback who might be gone once the team fished for a big name in a trade or free agency class.

Instead, he has been decent, keeping them in playoff contention. But that bid threatens to collapse after a 22-24 Monday night loss at the inept New York Giants, who have been forced to use Tommy DeVito after losing Daniel Jones to an ACL tear.

With one and a half minutes left, Love gave the Packers the lead with this close call of a touchdown to Malik Heath:

Now all they needed was a huge defensive stop, but then DeVito found Wan'Dale Robinson for a huge gain. The Giants burned the clock, then won the game via a field goal by Randy Bullock:

Mockery and criticism of the green-and-yellow ensued:

Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur react to Packers’ loss at Giants

A last-second loss was not what the Green Bay Packers wanted if they wanted to sustain their playoff hopes. Sitting at .500 before the game, they have now fallen below that mark.

And Jordan Love obviously dislikes the result, saying in his post-game presser:

“Disappointing. Like I said before. Had plenty of opportunities to take advantage of that game and win it, and did not capitalize on those. First half was not up to our standard.”

But there are still games to play, starting with the Tampa Buccaneers, and he and the team cannot wallow in what is past:

“Obviously, we’re a team that has been in this situation, lost some tough games, and been able to bounce back. So, I know we’ll be able to bounce back next week.”

Meanwhile, head coach Matt LaFleur said:

“I think our team learned a valuable lesson. You don’t play your best, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, when you’re playing them, where you’re playing, you’re not going to win the game.”

The Packers’ loss also officially made the San Francisco 49ers the first playoff-bound team in 2023.