The Green Bay Packers were trailing 27-3 in the first half against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. It was an utterly dominant performance by the Lions and it elicited a response by the Packers fans that is not too common. The Lambeau Field rang out with boos at the way their team had played.

Much of the blame could be placed on the offensive line that failed to give Jordan Love anytime to set his feet. He was put under pressure and sacked repeatedly. The three points they got out of the field goal also came because of a defensive interception that set up field position. It was a horror show from the entire Green Bay offense.

Packers fans who were not present in the stadium were equally furious and let their feelings known on social media.

Green Bay fans skewer their team

Green Bay fans were incandescent with their team and called the boos well deserved on social media. They had choice words for their offensive line, which kept failing again and again in both the passing and the running game. They could pick up nothing on any kind of play and the fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inform Green Bay what they felt about their first half performance.

Lions dominated a beat-up Packers

The 24 points gap was the biggest in franchise history for the Detroit Lions on the road. Jordan Love was sacked four times, including in the final moments of the half when he dropped back to try a Hail Mary. It was that kind of a night.

It was so bad that the Green Bay offense ended up with just 20 yards. That was seven lesser than the total number of points scored by Detroit. Just three first downs were recorded by the home team in the first half.

Much of the blame could be laid at the feet of the injuries on the Green Bay offensive line. The blindside was not protected at all. Elgton Jenkins was out with a knee injury and David Bakhtiari was out again. It was not an ideal situation facing players like Aidan Hutchinson, who were not content on giving up any yard or time.

However, as Matt LaFleur said after coming out after halftime, it was still an embarrassing performance. The Lions were exceptional as much as the Packers were poor, and the Green Bay fans definitely made it clear to them.