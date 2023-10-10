The Green Bay Packers suffered their third loss in five games during the post-Aaron Rodgers era. A 2-3 record was a rarity when the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player still navigated the Packers offense. This time, the prestigious franchise has fallen on hard times.

While quarterback Jordan Love shares a part in the blame, Packers supporters are more furious with general manager Brian Gutekunst instead. They believe his dealings led to the misery Green Bay is going through early in the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Packers fans criticize Brian Gutekunst for ending the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers chapter in Green Bay ended when he was traded to the New York Jets one day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. To Brian Gutekunst’s defense, Rodgers already declared his intention to play for the Jets before any talks between the Packers and the Jets occurred.

However, Packers fans believe that Gutekunst’s demeanor toward Rodgers and his fellow veterans led the quarterback to want to play elsewhere. Do not forget the press conference wherein Rodgers mentioned Packers veterans that, to him, were unceremoniously let go by Gutekunst and the franchise.

But fast forward to 2023, and the Packers fall to 2-3 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 5 Monday Night Football encounter. Green Bay supporters believe the result could have gone their way if Rodgers was still behind center.

That’s why fans are directing their frustration to the man who let Rodgers go, like one person who tweeted:

“Never forget Gutekunst & Murphy chased AR12 out of town. #burnitdown”

Expand Tweet

Another Packers fan expressed:

“Will never forgive Gutekunst for giving up on Rodgers after the 2019 season and completely ruining this franchise's chance at another Super Bowl anytime within the next decade+”

Expand Tweet

For proper context, that comment brought up that the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Picking someone that high means he is the successor of the one in place. Having Love on the roster must have fired up Rodgers, who won two more MVP awards.

Here are other reactions to Brian Gutekunst allegedly driving Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, leading to the team’s current struggles.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brian Gutekunst’s hits and misses

In a quarterback-driven league, Brian Gutekunst could have done more to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. However, it’s not that he didn’t discover gems through the draft. Since taking over as Green Bay Packers general manager, he has drafted Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, Darnell Savage, A.J. Dillon, and Christian Watson.

Likewise, they would have been in a big disaster if Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury occurred while still playing for Green Bay. But Gutenkunst hasn’t done much through the draft lately. If that trend continues, the Packers might fall behind, especially in the division they’ve dominated for so long.