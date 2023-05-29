The Packers will be ushering in the Jordan Love era in the upcoming season as the team traded away Aaron Rodgers to the Jets this offseason. Yet, a few Green Bay fans are a bit concerned after seeing Love partying on a boat. Love has played in 10 games over his first three seasons in the league.

There are other NFL fans who seem fine with the 24-year-old having fun. These fans took to social media to question Packers fans over their quarterback partying. Some of these mentioned Rodgers and former star Brett Favre in their tweets:

Hunter Lucas @hunterlucas7 @MaxMarkhamNFL Memorial Day… why can’t athletes celebrate national holidays the way the rest of us do!, Max? @MaxMarkhamNFL Memorial Day… why can’t athletes celebrate national holidays the way the rest of us do!, Max?

Buck City Breaks @BuckCityBreaks @MaxMarkhamNFL Do you have to be celebrating something to be drinking on a boat? Oops… we’ve been doing it wrong. @MaxMarkhamNFL Do you have to be celebrating something to be drinking on a boat? Oops… we’ve been doing it wrong.

Other fans gave a wide range of answers as to why Jordan Love is partying on the boat:

Jason @JasonWard23 @MaxMarkhamNFL He was just given ownership of the Chicago Bears. @MaxMarkhamNFL He was just given ownership of the Chicago Bears.

Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Utah State. He was seen at the time as Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent at the quarterback position. Green Bay taking Love was similar to what they did in the 2005 draft selecting Rodgers to replace Brett Favre.

It took three seasons before Rodgers replaced Favre as the team's full-time starter in the 2008 season. The Utah State star will be the third quarterback to open the season for the Packers since the 1992 season.

Who will Love and the Packers face in the 2023 season?

Green Bay will open the season on the road against their NFC North rival Chicago Bears. Week Four will have the team in primetime as they'll face another NFC North rival in the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The following week, Green Bay and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.

Two of their last three games are away from Lambeau Field. The team will travel to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The Minnesota Vikings will be their opponent in Week 17. Love will be looking to lead the team to the playoffs after missing it last season with an 8-9 record.

