The Packers fans are frustrated with defensive coordinator Joe Barry to say the least. While Green Bay knew that they had some changes on offense with Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers and young receivers as his tools, they have some good players on defense.

Yet, Joe Barry has failed to get them playing to their full potential. In the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, they allowed a touchdown where the gave a free run and catch to Jakobi Meyers. It prompted fury from the Packers fans as they took to social media to ask the franchise to fire their defensive coordinator.

Here are some of the best social media responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Joe Barry achieves something unique with the Packers

Joe Barry joined the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and is now in his third season as the defensive coordinator there. This is a unique situation in his career. He has been in the same spot twice before and never lasted more than two seasons.

With the Detroit Lions, he was the defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008. That followed a stint from 2001 to 2006 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he won a Super Bowl. His time in Detroit was bad as his defenses finished 32nd both times in yards allowed. However, one could cut him some slack as the Lions were in a terrible situation and finished one of the seasons 0-16.

After being fired from the job, he became a linebackers coach with different teams again before becoming a defensive coordinator with Washington in 2015. Again he lasted two seasons until 2016. This time he did not have an excuse of the poorest roster like he did in Detroit. The defense finished 28th in yards allowed for both seasons.

He was again let go but joined the Los Angeles Rams. During his time there as a linebackers coach they again made a Super Bowl. It prompted head coach Matt LaFleur to take a chance on him again when he let go of Mike Pettine.

But the problem is that Joe Barry has always been a very good linebackers coach. He has won one Super Bowl and reached one more. But he has not been the person who has succeeded as a defensive coordinator. What makes this particularly galling for the Green Bay Packers fans is that at the time Ejiro Evero was available.

But if the season does not improve, even Matt LaFleur will have no choice but to let go of Joe Barry and look elsewhere.