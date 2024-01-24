The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday morning that Joe Barry will no longer be the team's defensive coordinator. This comes just days after the Packers were eliminated from the NFC divisional round after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which Green Bay had the lead until late in the fourth quarter.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news of Barry's departure. For most of the season, Green Bay Packers fans have called for Joe Barry's departure. While the Packers did play solid defense down the stretch, Barry's communication style, along with a young defensive squad, just wasn't the correct combination.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the Green Bay Packers begin their search for the next defensive coordinator, fans are celebrating. The comments after Pelissero broke the news were filled with Packers fans' celebratory toasts to coach Matt LaFleur on making this decision. One fan called this news "Christmas" because of the excitement.

Below are some of the comments from Green Bay Packers fans:

"Pop the champagne!!"

"The Pack is back."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When did the Packers hire Joe Barry?

Joe Barry has been coaching in the National Football League since 2000, when he was the defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers. He was hired by the Green Bay Packers in 2021 as the defensive coordinator. A position he previously held with the Detroit Lions from 2007-2008 and the Washington Redskins from 2015-2016.

Who could replace Joe Barry as DC in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers will now have to begin the process of interviewing and hiring a new defensive coordinator. There are a few big names in the NFL world that would fit in nicely with the Packers' defensive unit.

Expand Tweet

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, if he doesn't get a head coaching job, could be a candidate. Matt LaFleur worked as the offensive coordinator for the Titans under Vrabel, so the two know each other well. Before he was hired by Tennessee in 2018, he was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2017.

Leslie Frazier, who didn't coach in 2023, was the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator through the 2022 NFL season. He has since been considered for a few opening defensive coordinator positions, including the New York Giants, throughout the last few weeks.

However, Frazier's previous experience as the head coach for the NFC North rival, Minnesota Vikings, may not make him a fan favorite in Green Bay.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley could also be a candidate for the job. Although his stint as head coach didn't go as planned, his abilities as a defensive-minded coach led the Rams to one of the best defenses in 2020.