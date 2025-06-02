"Packers winning the division": NFL fans react as Lions center Frank Ragnow decides to retire

Frank Ragnow surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. The center called it quits after playing seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Fans on social media reacted to Ragnow's retirement, with some suggesting that the Lions would no longer be the favorites to win the NFC North division.

"Packers winning the division," one tweeted.

A few felt that Ragnow's decision to retire would be a big blow for Detroit.

"Lions in shambles hahahaha," one added.

"HUGE blow to the Lions oh my," a third commented.

"And just like that the lions are no longer contenders," a fan tweeted.

Some also questioned the reason behind Ragnow's surprise retirement at 29.

"Bro is surrounded by a super bowl team. Why now?" one asked.

"That’s craaaazy. Literally one of the best Cs in the league," another added.

"This LATE IN THE OFFSEASON? Good for him and he should be able to walk away whenever he wants. Just super surprising." a user commented.

In a message via Instagram, Ragnow announced that he was retiring from the NFL to prioritize his health.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow wrote. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my (family’s) future."

Ragnow also added that he gave his all to the Lions during his eight seasons with the team and was grateful for the fans and organization.

A look at Frank Ragnow's NFL career

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow - Source: Imagn

The Lions took Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played four years of college football at Arkansas.

Ragnow played 96 games for the Lions and was part of 6,344 offensive snaps. He earned four Pro Bowl honors and was selected to the second-team All-Pro three times.

Ragnow was part of the Detroit team that won the AFC North in the past two seasons. In the 2023 season, Ragnow helped the Lions reach the conference championship game, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

